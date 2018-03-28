SUU volleyball hosting two opponents this weekend

From SUU ATHLETICS STRATEGIC COMMUNICATION

CEDAR CITY– Southern Utah’s volleyball team will compete against Dixie State University and Salt Lake Community College in Cedar City for spring volleyball games on March 31.

Last season, the Thunderbirds finished with an overall record of 7-21. Former T-Birds McCail Wood-Evans and Macky Fifita made their marks on the Southern Utah program, peppering their results season and career highs all over the record book. Fifita in her two seasons as a T-Bird made the top 10 list of all time digs with 562. She also marked 336 kills last season alone, making the top 10 list.

McCail Wood-Evans marked the highest single season hitting percentage (.323) in program history along with the top 10 list of blocks in a single season. McCail also made the No. 8 spot for individual career solo blocks with 30. She also contributed to other teams records as well as individual top 10 marks for the program.

Alexis Averett, a returning junior setter, landed herself the No. 3 spot of all time assists with 1,623.

This season, Southern Utah rosters 10 players, eight of which are underclassmen. Under the direction of new head coach Peter Hoyer , the Thunderbirds look forward with anticipation for the upcoming season.

Opponent Preview: Dixie State University

Last season, the Trailblazers ended with a 13-15 overall record. Coming out bottom heavy with underclassmen, Dixie has a young but energetic team. Two-time Pacific West Conference Coach of the Year Robyn Felder is in her sixth season as the head coach of the Dixie State volleyball program. She is accompanied by David Richards and Nate Capp.

Opponent Preview: Salt Lake Community College

The SLCC volleyball team finished last season with a 21-6 record under head coach Sue Delaney. Sue Delaney’s is the longest and winningest coach at SLCC and while under her leadership the program has never fallen out of the NJCAA top 10 rankings. She is accompanied by assistant coaches Scott Keister and Mackenzie Gromek.

Game Schedule

March 31 – @ SUU in the America First Event Center

10am – SUU vs Dixie State

11:30am – Dixie State vs SLCC