SUU runners ready for Color Country Invite

By SUU ATHLETICS STRATEGIC COMMUNICATION

CEDAR CITY– After a weekend split between two meets, the Thunderbird cross country teams will host the Southern Utah Color Country Invitational on Saturday, October 7 at the Cedar Ridge Golf Course, set to begin at 8 a.m.

The No. 6 men’s team and the women’s team split between two meets with the men at the Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational and the women at the Sacramento Capital Cross Challenge.

The Southern Utah men took first place at the Joe Piane Invitational at Notre Dame, beating previously higher ranked No. 7 Colorado. Mike Tate was the top finisher for the Thunderbirds, finishing the race in fifth overall in 23:51.8. Kasey Knevelbaard immediately followed Tate for a sixth place finish with a time of 23:58.5. Next in for SUU was Josh Collins finishing 17th overall crossing the line at 24:07.8.

The SUU women finished fifth overall as a team at the Capital Cross Challenge in Sacramento, California. Madison Fruchey was the top finisher for the women coming in 12th overall with a time of 21:36.6. Next in was Morgan Porcaro finishing in 21:38.2 for 21st overall. Ashley Tyndall was the third scorer for the T-Birds placing 30th overall for a time of 21:56.5.

The Thunderbirds are set to host their annual Color Country Invitational this Saturday. Both the men and women’s teams will compete.The men will be running a full team at the Color Country Invitational on Saturday, but the top team will not be competing in preparation for next weekend’s meet.

“I think we will do well on the men’s side because of the depth we have,” head coach Eric Houle said. “We have some of the men trying to make those last few spots to go to Wisconsin.”

On the women’s side, Houle plans on putting three runners in uniform for this meet. Houle said with redshirting four of the top five women that were a part of the conference team last year the women’s team right now is very young.

“This meet will be good for our younger women to get another race under their belts,” Houle said.

Houle is excited for the Thunderbirds annual home meet.

“It’s always good to have a meet at home, it’s nice to see the crowed that comes out to support the team,” Houle said. Competing teams will include Dixie State, Idaho State, Utah Valley and the College of Idaho.

The women’s race is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. with the men’s race set to begin at 8:45 a.m. Saturday October 7 at the Cedar Ridge Golf Course. If frost is present on the course the meet start time may be delayed. This event is free for Thunderbird fans wanting to attend.