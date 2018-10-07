SUU parts ways with tennis coach Ketmayura

From SUU ATHLETICS STRATEGIC COMMUNICATION

CEDAR CITY– The Thunderbird Athletic Department and Athletic Director Debbie Corum have announced that women’s tennis coach Rose Ketmayura has been relieved of her head coaching duties effective immediately.

“The program greatly improved under Rose’s leadership and we appreciate her efforts,” Corum said. “In only her second season the team qualified for the Big Sky Tennis Championship Tournament and we hope to continue to build on the foundation she set. We wish her the best in her future endeavors.”

Ketmayura was hired in June of 2016 and led the Thunderbirds to the Semifinals of the Big Sky Conference Championship Tournament last season.

Sadhaf Pucher has been named the Interim Director of Tennis, and will oversee activities for both teams until a new women’s tennis coach has been named.