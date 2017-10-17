SUU men’s tennis qualifies eight for regionals

From SUU ATHLETICS STRATEGIC COMMUNICATION

CEDAR CITY–In an exciting new era for Thunderbird men’s tennis, all eight of the player’s on the team have qualified for the upcoming Intercollegiate Tennis Association Regional Tournament to be hosted at Brigham Young University. The ITA Regionals bring together the best players and teams in the area. This will be a great opportunity for the upcoming Thunderbird team to display their talent.

In their last appearance at the Bank of Commerce Fall Tournament, Connor Tordoff and Jonathan made waves in singles and doubles. Tordoff made it all the way to the quarterfinals in his draw and Morales reached the semifinals of the back draw in singles.

The two were also a successful pairing in doubles as they reached the quarterfinals together.

The duo of Guy Feigin and Jose Ortega also had good chemistry together as they worked their way into the semifinals of the back draw after dropping their first match.

ITA Regionals Preview

For this being the Thunderbird men’s tennis team’s first time qualifying for the ITA Regionals, they will certainly be arriving in big fashion. All of eight of the players on the roster will be playing at this event.

“We’re very excited to see what we can do against the top teams in the region,” SUU head coach Sadhaf Pervez said. “This is the first time Southern Utah Men’s tennis will be participating in this event.”

