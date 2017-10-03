SUU men’s cross country ranked 3rd in region

CEDAR CITY–The SUU men’s cross country team have moved up one spot in the USTFCCCA (U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association) Regional Rankings.

The Thunderbirds are now ranked No. 3 in the NCAA Mountain Region, moving ahead of Colorado in week four. The T-Birds were previously ranked fourth.

Northern Arizona leads the Mountain Region rankings, with BYU following. Colorado and Colorado State round out the top five.

The men will be competing next at the Color Country Invitational on Saturday October 7 here in Cedar City. The races will take place at the Cedar Ridge Golf Course and are set to begin at 8 a.m. MT.