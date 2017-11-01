SUU men, women both 12th ranked in cross country

From SUU ATHLETICS STRATEGIC COMMUNICATION

CEDAR CITY–The Southern Utah men’s cross country team has remained at No. 12 in the nation according to the U.S Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

The No. 12 men find themselves ranked above No. 13 Oregon, No. 14 Iowa State and No. 15 Michigan State, among others.

No. 1 Northern Arizona remains at the top of the national rankings with No. 2 BYU holding on to their spot. Finishing out the top five are No. 3 Syracuse, No. 4 Stanford and No. 5 Colorado. Portland drops three spots to No. 6.

SUU also maintains their No. 5 spot in the USTFCCCA Mountain Region rankings where Northern Arizona drops one spot to No. 2 with No.1 BYU taking the top spot in the region in week six. Rounding out the top five are No. 3 Colorado and No. 4 Colorado State.

The T-Birds find themselves ranked above No. 6 Air Force, No. 7 Utah State, No. 8 Weber State, No. 9 New Mexico and No. 10 Wyoming.

The Southern Utah women moved up two spots to No. 12 in the Mountain Region. SUU tops No. 13 Idaho State, No. 14 Weber State and No. 15 Utah Valley.

No. 1 Colorado leads with No. 2 New Mexico, No. 3 Utah State, No. 4 BYU and No. 5 Northern Arizona making up the top five in the region.

Southern Utah will compete at the NCAA Mountain Regional Championship on Friday, November 10 in Logan, Utah.