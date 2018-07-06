SUU makes staff changes in athletic department

From SUU ATHLETICS STRATEGIC COMMUNICATION

CEDAR CITY– Southern Utah University Athletic Director Debbie Corum has announced a number of staff advancements and title changes ahead of the 2018-19 athletic seasons for the Thunderbirds. With more than six months as the full-time AD for Southern Utah, Corum has firmly set her own organizational structure for the Athletic Department.

“After taking some time to evaluate the staff that was in place when I took over as the full time Athletic Director, I believe we’ve built an administration that is doing all the right things and that is committed to the betterment of Southern Utah University,” Corum said regarding the changes. “I look forward to seeing what those in their new positions will be able to accomplish here at SUU, and how we as a department as a whole continue to grow moving into the future.”

Corum has named two new Executive Senior Associate Athletic Director’s, as both Todd Brown and Dan Moye have been elevated to those positions. Brown will oversee Student Services, which includes academics and compliance, while Moye will oversee Internal Operations, which entails student-athlete welfare, facilities and business operations. Prior to these advancements, Brown served as the Associate Athletic Director for Compliance and Moye was the Associate Athletic Director for Internal Operations/Student-Athlete Welfare.

The SUU Revenue Generation team has also overseen a small overhaul. Led by Deputy AD Frank Pucher, four new but familiar faces will be filling different roles. Nicholas Bartlett, who was previously the Assistant AD for Marketing and Revenue Generation, has been promoted to Associate AD for Corporate Sponsorships. Cam Brooks, who previously worked full time in the SUU Advancement Office, will now split his time between there and Athletics in the role of Executive Director of Major Gifts. Tyly Bozzuto, who previously served as Assistant to the Athletic Director after a successful career as a gymnast at Southern Utah, has been moved into the role of Director of Annual Giving. Shon Spevak, who was previously the Ticket Manager for Athletics and the university, has been promoted to Assistant AD for Ticket Revenue.

Paula Kelsey will be filling in the role of Administrative Assistant while partly serving as Assistant to the Athletic Director.

On the academics side, Joshua Wardle has been moved into the position of Assistant AD for Academics, and will oversee the staff working in academic support,.

After serving as the Director of Sports Performance since last November, Travis Illian has been named Assistant AD for Sports Performance and will take on additional roles in regards to administration and nutrition.

As a fabric of the Cedar City and Southern Utah community for a number of years, Kit Janes has been moved from the Director of Athletic Operations to Assistant AD for Facilities and Event Management.

Joey DeGraaf’s title has been changed from Creative Director to Director for Creative Design.