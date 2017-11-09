SUU harriers prepared for regionals

From SUU ATHLETICS STRATEGIC COMMUNICATION

CEDAR CITY-The Southern Utah men’s and women’s cross country teams will compete at the NCAA Mountain Regional Championship on Friday November 10 at Utah State University in Logan, Utah.

Last Time Out

Most recently, the men and women competed at the Big Sky Conference Championships where the men finished second overall and the women finished fourth.

The No. 12 men finished second overall as a team only behind No. 1 Northern Arizona. Mike Tate led the way for the Thunderbirds, finishing in fourth place overall on the 8K course with a time of 24:08.0. Matthew Wright was next in finishing with a time of 24:08.7 for fifth place. The third scorer for SUU was Josh Collins who finished with a time of 24:26.6 to secure the seventh overall spot.

Kasey Knevelbaard was SUU’s fourth finisher, ending with a time of 24:31.4 for a ninth place finish.

Tate, Wright, Collins, and Knevelbaard received All-Conference recognition for their performances at the Championships.

The women placed fourth overall with sophomore Maddy Kauffman leading the way. Kauffman finished first for the T-Birds and fifth overall with a time of 17:37.4 and earned All-Conference honors with her performance.

Sophomore Emma Amundsen was SUU’s second finisher, running the course in 17:57.2 to finish in 15th place overall. Senior Ashley Tyndall was third for SUU with a time of 18:08.1.

Regionals Preview

The men and women will be competing in one of the toughest regions in the NCAA for cross country. Both squads will face members of the Big Sky, Pac-12, Mountain West, WAC, West Coast and the Big 12.

Both squads will have tough competition, running against some of the top ranked teams in the nation including Northern Arizona, Brigham Young University, Colorado, Colorado State and Air Force.

The women, who are ranked No. 12 in the Mountain Region, will be running a 6K course with the race scheduled to begin 10:15 a.m. MT. The women will race against ranked teams such as No. 1 Colorado, No. 2 New Mexico, No.18 BYU and No. 29 Northern Arizona.

Head coach Eric Houle hopes the women can break into the top ten at regionals.

“I have been happy with the women’s performance thus far and feel we have made headway going into this meet,” he said. “They are in good shape and ready to finish their cross country season off strong.”

The No. 12 men will be running a 10K course with the race set to begin at 11:15 a.m. MT. The men will face a handful of top ranked teams in the nation including No. 1 Northern Arizona, No. 2 BYU, No. 5 Colorado, No. 8 Colorado State and No.16 Air Force.

Houle said it’s hard to predict what other schools will be doing at this meet.

“Some schools might rest people, some might go hard knowing that nationals is around the corner, but we plan on running like we normally do,” Houle said. We hope to go in to regionals and put ourselves in a position where we will make nationals again and place top ten,” Houle said.

Live streaming of this event will be available using Flotrack.