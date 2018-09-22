SUU Hall of Fame induction set for Oct. 26

From SUU ATHLETICS STRATEGIC COMMUNICATION

CEDAR CITY–The Thunderbird Athletic Department and Athletic Director Debbie Corum have announced four additions to the Kent B. “Red” Dover Athletic Hall of Fame as selected by the Southern Utah Hall of Fame Committee.

This season’s Hall of Fame inductees will be honored with a ceremony on Friday, Oct. 26 at the Great Hall, and will be recognized the following day when the Thunderbirds host Northern Colorado.

Jesson Baumgartner – Cross Country / Track & Field

Regarded as one of the best athletes to ever compete for the SUU cross country and track and field programs, and one of the most decorated former student-athletes in the history of the university, Jesson Baumgartner is headed to the SUU Athletics Hall of Fame.

Baumgartner made history for Southern Utah University, finishing third place at the NCAA Cross Country National Championship in 2006 and earning All-American status.

At the 2004 Outdoor Summit League Championships, he claimed the conference title in the 5,000-meter. The following year, he claimed his first Summit League title in the 10,000-meter. In 2007 Baumgartner doubled in the 5K and 10K, and claimed a Summit League title in both events.

During the 2004-05 Summit League Indoor Track and Field Championships, he claimed the conference title in both the 3,000-meter and the 5,000-meter. The following year indoors, he claimed the 5,000-meter title for the second time.

Baumgartner still holds top-10 times in the 5K and 10K in the Summit League.

In 2007 he was recognized as a member of the ESPN The Magazine Academic All-American Track and Field First Team. He was also a CoSIDA Academic All-American in 2005, 2006 and 2007.

Following his career at SUU he won both the USA Triathlon Duathlon National Championship in 2011 and the Duathlon World Championship in 2013.

Ben Davidson – Sports Medicine

Former Thunderbird athletic trainer, Ben Davidson, has committed the majority of his life to Southern Utah University and the student-athletes that have attended the institution.

Davidson became an athletic trainer for SUU in 1979, and he also served as a track and field coach at the NAIA level. He served as a track and field coach for eight seasons, where athletes under his guidance claimed four NAIA National Championships.

He was the National Athletic Trainers’ Association Most Distinguished Trainer in 1999, and inducted into the Rocky Mountain Athletic Trainers’ Association Hall of Fame in 2007.

Davidson dedicated nearly four decades to Southern Utah University, and helped build the athletic trainers’ education program into what it is today before retiring from the school in 2013.

Stan Jack – Men’s Basketball

Taking over as the head coach of the Thunderbird men’s basketball program ahead of the 1971-72 season, Stan Jack was one of the most successful leaders the T-Birds have had. He also served as the school’s baseball coach.

Jack’s final season with Southern Utah was 1979-80, and in his nine years with the program he amassed a record of 150-91.

Under the leadership of coach Jack, the Thunderbirds had two 20-win seasons after the team had only had one winning season in its history leading up to his time with the school. The Thunderbirds also appeared in the NAIA National Tournament under his tutelage, and claimed four district tournament victories. His team’s played in the NAIA District Seven Playoffs for seven consecutive seasons.

Jack left Southern Utah State College to pursue a position at Kirkwood Community College as Athletic Director and head basketball coach.

He also published a book, entitled Incentive Offensive Basketball, as well as holding a Master’s Degree in Physical Education from the University of Iowa.