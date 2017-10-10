SUU gymnastics releases 2018 schedule

BY SUU ATHLETICS STRATEGIC COMMUNICATION

CEDAR CITY–The Southern Utah University gymnastics team and head coach Scotty Bauman have officially announced their 2018 schedule. The schedule includes six away meets and six home meets, including the 2018 Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference Championship that will be held in Cedar City.

“We’re pretty excited about our home schedule this year,” Bauman said. “We have one of the best Big 10 and one of the best Pac-12 teams coming in. All of our meets this year are going to be outstanding, competitive meets to come watch. All of those teams are going to push our team to be the best they can be.”

The Flippin’ Birds will open the season with two road meets against MRGC opponents. Their first meet is set for January 11 at Boise State with another road meet the following Friday at BYU. SUU’s first home meet will be on January 26 as the Thunderbirds host Boise State for their second matchup in three weeks.

After hosting their first home meet, the Flippin’ Birds will travel to Central Michigan on February 2 before return home for back-to-back home meets on February 9 against BYU and February 12 against Utah State.

On February 16, Southern Utah will head back to Provo for a tri-meet with BYU and Denver, their first since 2016. The Iowa Hawkeyes roll into Cedar City the following weekend for a matchup with the Flippin’ Birds on Friday February 23 followed by a Saturday afternoon meet with the Washington Huskies on March 3.

The 2018 regular season will end the same way it began for the Flippin’ Birds: on the road. The team will travel to Denver on Monday, March 5 for a meet with the Pioneers and they will close out the regular season on March 16 in Logan against Utah State.

The Thunderbirds will then turn their attention to the postseason. The 2018 MRGC Championship will be held in Cedar City on March 24. This will be the first time Southern Utah has hosted a championship meet since the team hosted the WAC Championship in 2013.

“It’s huge for us to be able to host this year,” Bauman said. “You always want that advantage of being at home and I think our arena is probably the toughest one in the conference to compete in, except for us. We love it.”

The NCAA Regional Championship is set for April 7 with six possible locations, and the NCAA National Championship will take place about two weeks later on April 20 in St. Louis, Missouri.