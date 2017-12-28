SUU gymnastics ranked second in preseason poll

From SUU ATHLETICS STRATEGIC COMMUNICATION

The Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference has released the results of the 2018 Preseason Coaches Poll, and the Southern Utah University gymnastics team was picked as the second place team heading into the season.

The Broncos of Boise State were picked as the top team in the poll receiving nine points and three first-place votes. Southern Utah finished just behind them with seven points and one first-place vote. Utah State and BYU finished in a tie for third with each team picking up four points.

The Flippin’ Birds will open their season on January 11 at Boise State. Their first home meet of the regular season will take place on January 26 as the Broncos travel south for the second matchup between the teams in three weeks. Southern Utah will host the MRGC Championship meet on March 24 in the America First Event Center.