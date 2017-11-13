SUU football team enjoys highest rankings ever

The Thunderbird football team moved up to the No. 14 spot in the STATS FCS Top 25 on Monday, which is the highest ranking the team has ever reached in either of the two major FCS polls.

Previously the highest ranking the Thunderbirds had reached was No. 15 in the FCS Coaches Poll in 2015.

The Thunderbirds moved up one spot, receiving 1,823 votes. Three other teams from the Big Sky Conference were ranked in the STATS Poll, including No. 12 Weber State, No. 18 Eastern Washington and No. 23 Northern Arizona.

The Thunderbirds moved up one spot in the FCS Coaches Poll, climbing from the No. 19 spot to the No. 18 spot. The same four teams from the Big Sky (No. 9 Weber State, No. 20 Eastern Washington and No. 23 Northern Arizona) remained in the poll.

Southern Utah will face off against Northern Arizona on Saturday, and if the Thunderbirds pull off the victory they will earn an automatic berth to the FCS Playoffs.