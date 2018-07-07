SUU cross country schedule announced for fall

From SUU ATHLETICS STRATEGIC COMMUNICATION

CEDAR CITY– Head coach Eric Houle and the Thunderbird men’s and women’s cross country programs have revealed the schedule for the upcoming 2018 campaign.

The Thunderbirds will have a busy September, as they’ll compete in four meets during the course of the month. The 2018 season will begin in Orem, Utah at the UVU Invitational on September 1. On September 15 the T-Birds will run in the UC Riverside Invitational, and a week later (September 22) they’ll compete at the Idaho State Invitational.

For the third-straight season the Thunderbirds will be represented at the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational, which will be ran on September 28. The past two seasons just the men’s team has ran at the event, but this season both the T-Bird men and women will run in Madison.

Southern Utah will host their annual home meet, the SUU Color Country Invitational, on October 6 at Cedar Ridge Golf Course in Cedar City.

On October 13 the Thunderbirds will return to Madison, Wisconsin to run the Pre-Nationals, as the NCAA National Championship will be held at the same course on November 17.

The 2018 Big Sky Cross Country Championships will be ran in Sacramento, California on October 27 and the NCAA Mountain Region Championships will take place in Provo, Utah on November 9.

“This schedule provides us the opportunity to not only be major players in the Big Sky Conference on both the men’s and women’s side, but also gives us the chance to be major players across the entire NCAA,” Houle said. “We’re looking forward to this upcoming season, and excited to see how we improve on the successes we had last season.”

Last year the Thunderbird men’s team had their highest finish ever at the NCAA National Championship meet, taking 11th in the field.