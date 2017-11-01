SUU basketball doubleheader on Friday

From SUU ATHLETICS STRATEGIC COMMUNICATION

CEDAR CITY–The Lady T-Birds will be hosting a doubleheader with men’s basketball on Friday November 3 where both teams will be taking on Concordia University. The women will start at 5 p.m. MT with the men starting at 8 p.m. MT in the America First Event Center.

Last Time Out

The Lady T-Birds hosted Northern New Mexico College Monday in their first game of the season. SUU took the lead early and went on a 13-2 run to lead NNMC 40-35 going into the half. The women had a big third quarter, scoring 35 points to put them up 75-51. The Thunderbirds ultimately topped the Eagles 86-67.

Peyton Torgerson had an impressive first game as a T-Bird leading the team offensively with 16 points. Torgerson was also the top rebounder, along with Whitney Johnson, as they pulled down nine each.

Concordia University Preview

With their second exhibition game, the Lady T-Birds will continue to experiment with different lineups.

The Cavaliers of Concordia University finished the 2016-17 season with a 12-16 overall record.

Last season the Cavaliers averaged 62.7 points per game while giving up 66.9 points per game and were out-rebounded 38.5 to 36.2. Concordia also shot 37 percent from the field including 33.7 percent from three-point land while connecting on 69 percent of their attempts from the line.

In the 2016-17 season All-GNAC performer Danielle Hartzog led the way for the Cavaliers with her 11.9 scoring average. She shot a team best 38.3 percent from three’s while connecting on a team leading 75.2 percent from the line. Hartzog also recorded a team leading 55 (2.0 spg) steals.

Admission is free for exhibition games.