SUU Athletics conducting Week of Giving

CEDAR CITY, Utah – The Southern Utah University Athletic Department has started a Week of Giving, following up on the Day of Giving the department had last year.

In an effort to provide scholarships and support for the 17 athletic programs at Southern Utah, last year’s Day of Giving brought in $20,000. That money went directly to supporting the 370 student-athletes on campus in Cedar City.

Running from December 11-15, the Week of Giving will attempt to do the same thing but on a bigger scale. Money donated during that time will go towards facility upgrades, new equipment in the George S. Eccles Sports Performance Center and enhanced travel for the multiple Thunderbird athletic programs.

On top of all that, T-Bird supporters Jean and Joe Lopour have offered to match all donations made during the week up to $100,000, meaning if someone donates $20, the Lopour’s will match it, and they will continue to do just that up to $100,000.

Donate to the Week of Giving by visiting www.suu.edu/gift/athletics, over the phone by calling (435) 865-8657, by mailing a check to the Thunderbird Athletic Foundation (ATTN: Sophie Collet) or in person at the America First Event Center Ticket Office during the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.