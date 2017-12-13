Iron County Today
SUU announces 2018 softball schedule

December 13, 2017

Southern Utah Softball 2018 Schedule

Date Opponent Location Time (MT)
Sportco Kickoff Classic (hosted by UNLV)
February 9th Minnesota Las Vegas, Nevada 10:00 AM
February 9th North Dakota State Las Vegas, Nevada 12:15 PM
February 10th Creighton Las Vegas, Nevada 4:45 PM
February 10th Utah Valley Las Vegas, Nevada 9:15 PM
February 11th UNLV Las Vegas, Nevada 2:30 PM
Purple & Gold Challenge (hosted by LSU)
February 16th Oregon State Baton Rouge, La. 10:00 AM
February 16th Louisiana Tech Baton Rouge, La. 12:30 PM
February 17th Central Arkansas Baton Rouge, La. 7:30 AM
February 17th LSU Baton Rouge, La. 3:00 PM
February 18th Louisiana Tech Baton Rouge, La. 7:30 AM
February 24th Utah Valley St. George, Utah 1:00 PM
February 25th Utah Valley St. George, Utah 1:00 PM
Red Desert Classic (hosted by Southern Utah)
March 2nd Seattle St. George, Utah 12:30 PM
March 2nd Nevada St. George, Utah 3:00 PM
March 3rd Nevada St. George, Utah 12:00 PM
March 3rd Boise State St. George, Utah 2:30 PM
March 4th Seattle St. George, Utah 10:00 AM
March 4th Utah Valley St. George, Utah 12:30 PM
LMU Tournament (hosted by Loyola Marymount)
March 9th Florida Gulf Coast Los Angeles, Calif. 11:30 AM
March 9th Harvard Los Angeles, Calif. 2:00 PM
March 10th Providence Los Angeles, Calif. 11:30 AM
March 10th Loyola Marymount Los Angeles, Calif. 4:30 PM
March 11th Harvard Los Angeles, Calif. 10:00 AM
March 16th BYU (DH) Provo, Utah 4:00 PM
March 23rd Weber State (DH) Cedar City, Utah 1:00 PM
March 24th Weber State Cedar City, Utah 1:00 PM
March 27th BYU Cedar City, Utah 3:00 PM
March 30th Northern Colorado (DH) Greeley, Colo. 1:00 PM
March 31st Northern Colorado Greeley, Colo. 1:00 PM
April 6th North Dakota (DH) Cedar City, Utah 1:00 PM
April 7th North Dakota Cedar City, Utah 1:00 PM
April 10th Utah Salt Lake City, Utah TBA
April 13th Montana (DH) Cedar City, Utah 1:00 PM
April 14th Montana Cedar City, Utah 1:00 PM
April 20th Sacramento State (DH) Sacramento, Calif. 12:00 PM
April 21st Sacramento State Sacramento, Calif. 12:00 PM
April 27th Idaho State (DH) Pocatello, Idaho 2:00 PM
April 28th Idaho State Pocatello, Idaho 1:00 PM
May 5th Portland State (DH) Cedar City, Utah 1:00 PM
May 6th Portland State Cedar City, Utah 1:00 PM
May 10th-12th Big Sky Tournament Ogden, Utah TBA

 

