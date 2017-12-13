SUU announces 2018 softball schedule
Southern Utah Softball 2018 Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Time (MT)
|Sportco Kickoff Classic (hosted by UNLV)
|February 9th
|Minnesota
|Las Vegas, Nevada
|10:00 AM
|February 9th
|North Dakota State
|Las Vegas, Nevada
|12:15 PM
|February 10th
|Creighton
|Las Vegas, Nevada
|4:45 PM
|February 10th
|Utah Valley
|Las Vegas, Nevada
|9:15 PM
|February 11th
|UNLV
|Las Vegas, Nevada
|2:30 PM
|Purple & Gold Challenge (hosted by LSU)
|February 16th
|Oregon State
|Baton Rouge, La.
|10:00 AM
|February 16th
|Louisiana Tech
|Baton Rouge, La.
|12:30 PM
|February 17th
|Central Arkansas
|Baton Rouge, La.
|7:30 AM
|February 17th
|LSU
|Baton Rouge, La.
|3:00 PM
|February 18th
|Louisiana Tech
|Baton Rouge, La.
|7:30 AM
|February 24th
|Utah Valley
|St. George, Utah
|1:00 PM
|February 25th
|Utah Valley
|St. George, Utah
|1:00 PM
|Red Desert Classic (hosted by Southern Utah)
|March 2nd
|Seattle
|St. George, Utah
|12:30 PM
|March 2nd
|Nevada
|St. George, Utah
|3:00 PM
|March 3rd
|Nevada
|St. George, Utah
|12:00 PM
|March 3rd
|Boise State
|St. George, Utah
|2:30 PM
|March 4th
|Seattle
|St. George, Utah
|10:00 AM
|March 4th
|Utah Valley
|St. George, Utah
|12:30 PM
|LMU Tournament (hosted by Loyola Marymount)
|March 9th
|Florida Gulf Coast
|Los Angeles, Calif.
|11:30 AM
|March 9th
|Harvard
|Los Angeles, Calif.
|2:00 PM
|March 10th
|Providence
|Los Angeles, Calif.
|11:30 AM
|March 10th
|Loyola Marymount
|Los Angeles, Calif.
|4:30 PM
|March 11th
|Harvard
|Los Angeles, Calif.
|10:00 AM
|March 16th
|BYU (DH)
|Provo, Utah
|4:00 PM
|March 23rd
|Weber State (DH)
|Cedar City, Utah
|1:00 PM
|March 24th
|Weber State
|Cedar City, Utah
|1:00 PM
|March 27th
|BYU
|Cedar City, Utah
|3:00 PM
|March 30th
|Northern Colorado (DH)
|Greeley, Colo.
|1:00 PM
|March 31st
|Northern Colorado
|Greeley, Colo.
|1:00 PM
|April 6th
|North Dakota (DH)
|Cedar City, Utah
|1:00 PM
|April 7th
|North Dakota
|Cedar City, Utah
|1:00 PM
|April 10th
|Utah
|Salt Lake City, Utah
|TBA
|April 13th
|Montana (DH)
|Cedar City, Utah
|1:00 PM
|April 14th
|Montana
|Cedar City, Utah
|1:00 PM
|April 20th
|Sacramento State (DH)
|Sacramento, Calif.
|12:00 PM
|April 21st
|Sacramento State
|Sacramento, Calif.
|12:00 PM
|April 27th
|Idaho State (DH)
|Pocatello, Idaho
|2:00 PM
|April 28th
|Idaho State
|Pocatello, Idaho
|1:00 PM
|May 5th
|Portland State (DH)
|Cedar City, Utah
|1:00 PM
|May 6th
|Portland State
|Cedar City, Utah
|1:00 PM
|May 10th-12th
|Big Sky Tournament
|Ogden, Utah
|TBA