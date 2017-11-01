Stallions bounce Redmen from playoffs

Iron County Today
The Cedar Redmen were able to stay on even terms with the Stansbury Stallions in its first-round matchup in the 4A playoffs, but too many turnovers – and too much Tavita Gagnier – proved to be the undoing.

Gagnier scored three touchdowns, including a 4-yard run in the fourth quarter, to lead the Region 11 champion Stallions to a 28-20 victory over Cedar, ending the Redmen season with a 4-6 overall record.

Cedar never led in the game, but was able to answer every Stansbury score throughout the night. Quarterback Jaxon Garrett ran for two touchdowns and Kobe Lata added a 30-yard interception return for the other score for the Redmen.

Gagnier got the Stallions (7-3) going early in the first quarter when he caught a 32-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Mitch Lindsay, but Garrett’s 4-yard run later in the period knotted the score at 7-7.

Gagnier caught a 16-yard scoring pass from Lindsay for the only points of the second quarter that put Stansbury up 14-7 at the break. Lata came up with his big play for the defense that tied the score again in the third quarter, but Lindsay found Connor McKay for a 90-yard score that put the Stallions back in front.

Garrett would find the end zone again on a 3-yard run in the fourth quarter that cut the lead to 21-20, but the extra point from Adam Rogers was blocked. Gagnier would seal the win for Stansbury in the waning minutes with a 4-yard touchdown run.

Cedar finished the season with a three-game losing streak, but all four of its wins came on the road.

 

STANSBURY 28, CEDAR 20

Cedar               7          0          7          6          —         20

Stansbury        7          7          7          7          —         28

First quarter

S – Gagnier 32 pass from Lindsay (Mackay kick)

C – Garrett 4 run (Rogers kick)

Second quarter

S – Gagnier 16 pass from Lindsay (Mackay kick)

Third quarter

C – Lata 30 interception return (Rogers kick)

S – McKay 90 pass from Lindsay (Mackay kick)

Fourth quarter

C – Garrett 3 run (kick blocked)

S – Gagnier 4 run (Mackay kick)

