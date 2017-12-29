A sporty Christmas wish list

Christmas may be over when you read these words, but the creative thinker in me was working overtime after the first snow of the season fell in town last Wednesday.

While I hope you received everything you asked for – material or spiritual – in your family gatherings, here’s an extra helping of sports stuff for the wish list that our area teams and athletes may find valuable, sooner or later.

-Canyon View’s wrestling team deserves attention because all they seem to be doing is winning through much of the early part of this season.

Not only have the Falcons won their first three Region 9 duals – over Pine View, Snow Canyon and Hurricane – but defending state champion Brady Lowry is picking up exactly where he left off from his title-winning run.

His father, head coach Dallas Lowry, said his son already has won 24 matches in a row this season, all coming via pin. Even better for the team that has 52 members putting in the work, Lowry said there are as many as three more who have potential to challenge for state titles of their own come February.

Tyler Haley, who lost in last year’s 3A semifinal at 170 pounds before finishing third, is a prime contender to make a similar deep run again along with Kasey Robinson at 138. Add in a solid second-place finish for the team at the Dixie Desert Storm tournament Dec. 16, and the sky is clearly the limit for the potential as the Falcons settle in to the 4A classification.

-For Cedar’s football team, a few more wins on the home field in 2018 will be awesome. The Redmen won all of its regular-season games (4-6) on the road in 2017, so the math’s not that hard.

Sprinkle in a few more home wins, and it could be a formula for a deeper postseason run.

-For the Canyon View boys soccer team: A playoff bracket that won’t have them playing Logan until the championship game.

After two years of seeing their state title dreams dashed by the Grizzlies in the quarterfinals, it would clearly be a dream scenario – maybe with a different outcome.

As senior Scott Sanders says on his Twitter account: May 6, 2017 – the day of CV’s 2-0 home loss to Logan – is “old news.”

May good news await Sanders and his Falcon teammates five months from now.

-For the SUU men’s basketball team: This one’s simple … a winning record.

For the first time in a very long time, the T-Birds may have the ingredients in place to bust more than a decade of futility and disappointment.

As Big Sky play opens Thursday against Montana State, SUU is one of seven teams that had a winning record in the preseason at 6-5. It won’t mean a thing unless they can start winning at home.

Even though they’ve only won twice at America First Event Center in the last two full seasons – a fact documented here last week – the upside is the T-Birds have already matched their win total of a year ago.

If they can pull it off, two streaks will end. It’s been a full decade since SUU’s last winning season overall – 16-14 in 2006-07, Bill Evans’ final season in Cedar City.