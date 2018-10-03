Sports Standings Sept 26
Region 9 football
Region Overall
Desert Hills 3-0 4-2
Dixie 2-0 4-1
Pine View 2-0 4-1
Canyon View 2-1 3-3
Hurricane 0-2 0-5
Cedar 0-3 2-4
Snow Canyon 0-3 1-6
Friday’s games
Desert Hills 26, Cedar 24
Canyon View 41, Hurricane 27
Pine View 41, Snow Canyon 13
Friday, Sept. 28
Desert Hills at Canyon View, 7 p.m.
Hurricane at Cedar, 7 p.m.
Pine View at Dixie, 7 p.m.
Region 9 girls soccer
Region Overall
Snow Canyon 6-0-2 8-1-3
Desert Hills 6-2-1 7-5-2
Dixie 5-3-1 5-7-1
Pine View 4-5-0 7-5-0
Hurricane 3-4-2 4-6-2
Cedar 3-5-0 4-8-0
Canyon View 0-8-0 2-10-0
Tuesday’s games
Pine View 6. Cedar 1
Desert Hills 1, Hurricane 0
Snow Canyon 1, Dixie 0
Thursday’s games
Hurricane 4, Cedar 3, OT
Pine View 1, Canyon View 0
Dixie 2, Desert Hills 0
Tuesday, Sept. 25
Cedar at Dixie, 7:30 p.m.
Canyon View at Desert Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Snow Canyon at Hurricane, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 27
Canyon View at Cedar, 4 p.m.
Desert Hills at Snow Canyon, 7:30 p.m.
Pine View at Dixie, 7:30 p.m.
Big Sky football
Conf Overall
- Washington 1-0 3-1
Montana 1-0 3-1
Montana State 1-0 3-1
UC Davis 1-0 3-1
Weber State 1-0 3-1
Idaho State 1-0 2-1
No. Arizona 1-0 2-2
Sac. State 0-1 2-2
Idaho 0-1 1-2
Cal Poly 0-1 1-3
Portland State 0-1 1-3
No. Colorado 0-1 0-4
Southern Utah 0-1 0-4
Saturday’s games
- Arizona 31, Southern Utah 23
Montana 41, Sacramento St. 34
- Washington 70, Cal Poly 17
Idaho State 25, North Dakota 21
Montana State 43, Portland St. 23
UC Davis 44, Idaho 21
Weber State 45, N. Colorado 28
Saturday, Sept. 29
North Dakota at Northern Colorado, Noon
Eastern Washington at Montana State, 1 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Idaho State, 2:30 p.m.
Portland State at Idaho, 3 p.m.
Montana at Cal Poly, 5 p.m.