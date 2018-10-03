Iron County Today
Sports Standings Sept 26

kelsey Kelsey October 3, 2018

 

Region 9 football

Region Overall

Desert Hills 3-0 4-2

Dixie 2-0 4-1

Pine View 2-0 4-1

Canyon View 2-1 3-3

Hurricane 0-2 0-5

Cedar 0-3 2-4

Snow Canyon 0-3 1-6

Friday’s games

Desert Hills 26, Cedar 24

Canyon View 41, Hurricane 27

Pine View 41, Snow Canyon 13

Friday, Sept. 28

Desert Hills at Canyon View, 7 p.m.

Hurricane at Cedar, 7 p.m.

Pine View at Dixie, 7 p.m.

 

Region 9 girls soccer

Region Overall

Snow Canyon 6-0-2 8-1-3

Desert Hills 6-2-1 7-5-2

Dixie 5-3-1 5-7-1

Pine View 4-5-0 7-5-0

Hurricane 3-4-2 4-6-2

Cedar 3-5-0 4-8-0

Canyon View 0-8-0 2-10-0

Tuesday’s games

Pine View 6. Cedar 1

Desert Hills 1, Hurricane 0

Snow Canyon 1, Dixie 0

Thursday’s games

Hurricane 4, Cedar 3, OT

Pine View 1, Canyon View 0

Dixie 2, Desert Hills 0

Tuesday, Sept. 25

Cedar at Dixie, 7:30 p.m.

Canyon View at Desert Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Snow Canyon at Hurricane, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 27

Canyon View at Cedar, 4 p.m.

Desert Hills at Snow Canyon, 7:30 p.m.

Pine View at Dixie, 7:30 p.m.

 

Big Sky football

Conf Overall

  1. Washington 1-0 3-1

Montana 1-0 3-1

Montana State 1-0 3-1

UC Davis 1-0 3-1

Weber State 1-0 3-1

Idaho State 1-0 2-1

No. Arizona 1-0 2-2

Sac. State 0-1 2-2

Idaho 0-1 1-2

Cal Poly 0-1 1-3

Portland State 0-1 1-3

No. Colorado 0-1 0-4

Southern Utah 0-1 0-4

Saturday’s games

  1. Arizona 31, Southern Utah 23

Montana 41, Sacramento St. 34

  1. Washington 70, Cal Poly 17

Idaho State 25, North Dakota 21

Montana State 43, Portland St. 23

UC Davis 44, Idaho 21

Weber State 45, N. Colorado 28

Saturday, Sept. 29

North Dakota at Northern Colorado, Noon

Eastern Washington at Montana State, 1 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Idaho State, 2:30 p.m.

Portland State at Idaho, 3 p.m.

Montana at Cal Poly, 5 p.m.

