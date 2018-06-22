Soccer champs from Cedar City

The Southern Utah Inter-Regional League completed its Spring season in May with over 100 games played in Cedar City. Three Color Country Futbol Club teams ended the season with medals. The CCFC Lightning Bolts Girls 2004 team coached by Francy Merdes, Kenton Call and Juan Vargas finished as the League Champion for 2004 girls. The CCFC Strykers Girls 2008 team coached by Curtis Nielson also finished the season as League Champion for 2008 girls. The CCFC Boys White 2009 team coached by Steve Nelson, Scott Bird and Juan Vargas finished in second place. Congratulations to all the CCFC teams for a great season.