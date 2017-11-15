Sobel signs with UVU track team

By Tom Zulewski

Iron County Today

As a multi-sport standout at Cedar High, Hannah Sobel had to deal with the risks that came from an injury she suffered during the recently-played girls soccer season. It forced her to watch her Lady Reds teammates from the sidelines.

With the spring sports season around the corner, Sobel has healed and realized her dream of playing collegiately at the Division I level.

Sobel signed her National Letter of Intent on Friday with Utah Valley University, where she will compete in track and field, primarily as a sprinter. After finishing third in the 100-meter hurdles at the 3A state meet last year, Sobel is close to full health as she gets ready for her senior season.

“Sometimes my leg hurts when I run, but I’m still healing,” she said. “I had received emails from a bunch of different schools, but once I went down to UVU, talked to the coaches, talked to the team, and hung out with them, I decided that this team was the best fit for me.”

Adding to the motivation to join the Wolverines, Sobel said UVU was the only in-state school that showed interest in her and what she could do. She said the coaches plan on placing her in the hurdles and long jump.