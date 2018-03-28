Skyler Porcaro earns Big Sky Men’s Field Athlete of the Week

CEDAR CITY–Southern Utah’s Skyler Porcaro has earned the Big Sky Men’s Field Athlete of the Week following a performance at UC Riverside that broke a school record.

On Saturday, Porcaro competed at the UC Riverside Spring Invitational in the javelin. With a throw of 233’ 3”, he broke the school record, placed first at the meet and ranked fifth all-time in Big Sky history. Porcaro has also been ranked seventh in the nation with this throw.

The junior will be receiving his first Big Sky Athlete of the Week award and is looking forward to improving over the rest of the season.