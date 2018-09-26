Sacto State drops T-Bird volleyballers

From SUU ATHLETICS STRATEGIC COMMUNICATION

CEDAR CITY– The Southern Utah University volleyball team entered their second conference match on Saturday where they fell to the Idaho State Bengals 3-0.

Janet Kalaniuvalu led the Thunderbird’s offensively with 11 kills. Anna Hopkins finished right behind, adding 10 kills of her own from the middle blocker position. Hopkins and Miranda Canez both finished the match with four strong blocks. Defensively, the Thunderbirds had a tough time finding a rhythm but that did not stop libero Miahna Waters’hustle which earned her 18 digs for the match.

“I think we got out worked a little bit. Idaho State is a very resilient team,” said head coach Pete Hoyer. “I believed that we had the matchups we needed and at times the scoreboard looked that way but they (ISU) made plays in critical time and we did not. As a team we are young and it is going to take time to build consistency as a team.”

Emma Mangum put the first point on the scoreboard, nailing the ball directly down the line. Canez made an early block which seemed to keep spirits high for the Thunderbirds until the 10 point mark where the teams tied. Coming out of a time-out called by SUU, the Bengals went on 4-1 scoring run. The Bengals capitalized on their control of the set and took the first, 25-21.

During the second set, Kalaniuvalu was able to find her groove and put up some early points for the Thunderbirds as well as assisting in the back row. Unfortunately, the few quick points did not phase the composed Bengals as they went on a 4-0 scoring run to secure the lead 7-6. The Thunderbirds were able to side out, knotting the game at seven. A service error by SUU put ISU back in the lead, which they kept for the duration of the set. The Bengals won 25-19 putting them up 2-0 going into the third.

The third set came down to the wire, tying on four different occasions. SUU once again started on top with a swing from Mangum. Hopkins and Makenzie Dowell kept the Thunderbirds within reach for the majority of the game but defensive errors held the Thunderbirds back from a win in the third. The Bengals took the set 25-22 as well as the game with a final score of 3-0.

“We are still very much forming an identity as a team,” says Hoyer. “We are going to do everything we can to make the changes that we need to in order to be ready for next week.”

The Thunderbirds face the Hornets of Sacramento State University at 8 p.m. Thursday in Sacramento, Calif.