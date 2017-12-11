Ryder Wright wins Round 4 at Wrangler NFR

By Tom Zulewski

Iron County Today

For the fourth straight night, a different saddle bronc rider got to take a victory lap around the Thomas & Mack Center after winning a round at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

Ryder Wright came through and got to do one of his own Sunday, sending a message to the rest of the field that he’s ready to make a move.

The youngest member of Wright family competing at this year’s NFR, the 19-year-old scored 89 points aboard Pony Man and won his first round of the event. With the victory, Wright climbed another spot to fourth in the world standings at $171,976.

Round 2 winner and Beaver resident CoBurn Bradshaw failed to cash a check for the first time Sunday, but still scored a 77 aboard Second Thoughts and maintained a seven-point lead over Brody Cress in the average as the rodeo heads to the halfway point.

In addition to Bradshaw, current saddle bronc money leader Jacobs Crawley and defending champion Zeke Thurston scored on their Round 4 rides, but finished out of the money.

Action from Round 5 of the WNFR continues Monday from Las Vegas starting at 8 p.m. and can be seen live on CBS Sports Network.