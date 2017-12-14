Ryder Wright moves into contention at WNFR

By Tom Zulewski

Iron County Today

With the chances dwindling to a precious few at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, Milford’s Ryder Wright isn’t letting his chance to challenge for a saddle bronc gold buckle get away.

After winning Round 6, Wright followed up Wednesday night with a score of 86.5 points aboard Bar T Rodeo’s Jake to finish in second place behind Oklahoma cowboy Hardy Braden in Round 7 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Wright earned $20,730 for his effort and improved his season total to $221,053, good enough to move up to second in the money with three rounds left to run. Jacobs Crawley, who has led from the start of the 10-day event, finished fifth in Round 7 with a score of 81 and earned $6,769.

Crawley has $226,927 and leads Wright by $5,874.

Beaver’s CoBurn Bradshaw kept up his consistency and snapped a three-round streak of being out of the money. Bradshaw finished third in Round 7 with an 85.5 aboard Happy Valley from Harry Vold Rodeo and added $15,653 to his season total.

The Beaver resident crossed the $200,000 mark ($202,230) and moved back up to third in the standings.

In the race for the average title, Bradshaw moved into second place with his Wednesday night performance, pulling within 2.5 points of Brody Cress’ lead with 584 points on seven head.

Action from the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo continues tonight with Round 8 at 8 p.m. and can be seen live on CBS Sports Network.