Redmen edge Warriors, keep pace in region race

By Tom Zulewski

Iron County Today

There had been moments for the Cedar Redmen where the search for any sort of offense often resembled looking for buried treasure in all the wrong places.

On Sept. 29, Cedar found its gold mine and threw itself firmly into the Region 9 playoff mix.

Trenton Maurer came through with three touchdown runs, including the game-winner, as the Redmen rallied and beat Snow Canyon 34-28 in three overtimes on the road. Cedar improved its Region 9 record to 3-1 and stayed within a half-game of co-leaders Dixie and Desert Hills.

The Redmen never held the lead in the game until Drake Fakahua returned an interception 56 yards for a third-quarter touchdown and followed it up with a 2-yard run early in the fourth quarter for a 28-21 advantage.

Snow Canyon (1-2 region, 4-2 overall) responded and tied the game for the fourth time on the night when Jase Mendenhall scored his second touchdown of the game on a 39-yard run in the closing minutes.

Neither side was able to score in the first two overtimes, but Maurer put Cedar up for good with a 12-yard run in the third extra period. Although the Redmen missed on the two-point try to give the Warriors life, Fakahua ended the drama with a second interception that sealed the victory.

Cedar will be idle this week before playing Pine View at home Oct. 11.

CEDAR 34, SNOW CANYON 28, 3 OT

Cedar 6 8 7 7 0 0 6 — 34

Snow Canyon 7 14 0 7 0 0 0 — 28

First quarter

SC – Mendenhall 27 pass from Staheli (Day kick)

C – Maurer 80 run (kick failed)

Second quarter

SC – Sampson 38 pass from Staheli (Day kick)

C – Maurer 2 run (Maurer run)

SC – Wright 1 run (Day kick)

Third quarter

C – Fakahua 56 interception return (Rogers kick)

Fourth quarter

C – Fakahua 2 run (Rogers kick)

SC – Mendenhall 39 run (Day kick)

Third overtime

C – Maurer 12 run (pass failed)f

Region 9 standings

Region Overall

Dixie 3-0 6-1

Dssert Hills 3-0 4-2

Cedar 3-1 4-3

Snow Canyon 1-2 4-2

Pine View 1-2 4-3

Hurricane 1-3 2-5

Canyon View 0-4 0-7