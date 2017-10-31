Rams win first playoff game since 2013

By Tom Zulewski

Iron County Today

PAROWAN – One down, two more to the goal.

After the Parowan Rams battled through a scoreless first quarter, the two Porters helped kick-start the offense and allowed them to cruise one step closer to a state championship.

Porter Wood threw two touchdown passes and Porter Miller ran for two more scores – including a 71-yard run on the first play of the second half – as the Rams rolled to a 41-7 victory over Altamont in the 1A quarterfinals Oct. 27 at Alma Richards Stadium.

Miller also caught a 5-yard touchdown from Wood in the 20-point second-quarter surge as the Rams improved to 8-2 on the season. Parowan won a playoff game for the first time since 2013 and earned a semifinal showdown with defending 1A champion Duchesne on Friday at Weber State.

“Our goal was to take state, the first thing we came into,” Miller said. “Duchesne’s a fantastic team, but they’re just like us. It’ll be a clash because we do the exact same things.”

Wood got the Rams started in the second quarter when he found Ethan Guymon on a 44-yard touchdown pass. Miller scored his first touchdown on a 1-yard run and his touchdown catch came with 41 seconds left in the half after the Rams recovered a fumble on the kickoff.

Once Miller took off on his big play – with the help of an official as a screen near the end zone – it turned the game firmly in Parowan’s control.

“On that run, there wasn’t a person near me until I was 20 yards out,” Miller said. “I saw (the official) on my back side, so I thought if I cut towards the corner, that’s more area he has to cover and it’s more time I could get there, too.”

Guymon added a 23-yard TD run off an option pitch from Wood later in the third quarter, and Cody Hansen finished off the scoring in the fourth when he found the end zone on a 5-yard touchdown. Altamont broke up the Parowan shutout bid with 5:27 to play in the game when Carson Sheets scored on a 4-yard run.

Rams head coach Carter Miller said once Wood got the team going with his first touchdown toss, it was what they needed to find the offensive groove.

“When you run the ball, you’re going to have a slow first quarter,” he said. “Porter Wood came out and had a great game throwing the ball. That’s what opened it up for us.”

Kickoff of the Rams’ game against Duchesne in Ogden will be at noon on Friday, and Kanab will face Milford in the other semifinal. The winners will play for the 1A state championship Nov. 11 at Eccles Coliseum.

PAROWAN 41, ALTAMONT 7

Altamont 0 0 0 7 — 7

Parowan 0 20 14 7 — 41

Second quarter

P – Guymon 44 pass from Wood (kick failed)

P – Miller 1 run (Johnson pass from Wood)

P – Miller 5 pass from Wood (run failed)

Third quarter

P – Miller 71 run (run failed)

P – Guymon 23 run (Wood run)