Rams run wild over Monument Valley

By Tom Zulewski

Iron County Today

After a week off to recover from a home loss to the Millard Eagles, the Parowan Rams hit the road Sept. 7 and ran over, under and through the opposition.

Hutch Miller ran for two scores to go with touchdowns on special teams and defense as the Rams raced out to a huge halftime lead and didn’t stop until leaving with an 83-6 rout over Monument Valley. Parowan improved to 2-1 on the season.

Miller got the Rams started with a 55-yard punt return for a score four minutes into the first quarter, then added a 15-yard interception return for another score that stretched the lead to 21-0. Miller would add scoring runs of 1 yard in the third quarter and 15 yards in the fourth.

Derek Rowley chipped in with a 24-yard punt return for another third-quarter touchdown, and the Rams got additional scoring contributions from Porter Wood, Grayson Robb, Trey Jense, Codey Hanson, Jesse Nielson and Shaydon Benson.

Benson returned an interception 30 yards late in the fourth quarter to finish off the Rams’ productive night.

Parowan will next play at Layton Christian on Friday in a 4 p.m. kickoff.

PAROWAN 83, MONUMENT VALLEY 6

Parowan 28 20 13 22 — 83

Monument Valley 0 0 6 0 — 6

Scoring summary not available.