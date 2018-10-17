Rams rally, stay in chase for 1A South crown

By Tom Zulewski

Iron County Today

For most of the first three quarters, the Kanab Cowboys looked like a team bent on starting another winning streak in its rivalry with the Parowan Rams.

When the fourth quarter came around, Codey Hansen had other ideas.

Hansen ran for two touchdowns, including a 40-yard run that tied the score early in the period, and Parowan wiped out a 14-point deficit to beat the Cowboys for the second straight year, 27-21 in overtime on the road. With the win, the Rams kept a share of first place in 1A South heading into a Friday night showdown with defending state champion Milford.

Parowan (2-0 1A South, 7-1 overall) fell behind 21-7 midway through the third quarter when Cody Stubbs picked off a Porter Wood pass and returned it 27 yards for a touchdown. The Rams defense turned into lockdown mode after that and allowed the offense to find its running game.

The comeback began early in the fourth quarter when Trey Jense scored on a 5-yard touchdown run, and Hansen struck for the first time with 6 minutes, 39 seconds left to pull Parowan even at 21-21.

The Rams had one final chance to win in regulation, but could only reach the Kanab 8-yard line when the final three seconds ticked away without the help of a timeout.

After the Cowboys had a potential go-ahead field goal blocked on its overtime possession, the Rams didn’t waste their opportunity. Hansen came through with most of the yardage on the ground, including a 9-yard run to the end zone that sealed the victory.

Parowan’s lone offensive highlight in the first half was provided by the defense when Tanner Johnson returned a Kanab fumble 88 yards for a touchdown that temporarily tied the score at 7-7 with 3:50 remaining in the second quarter. The Cowboys (0-2, 2-6) reclaimed the lead with 44 seconds left before intermission when Carter Jackman caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Marcus Fox.

Parowan will host Milford – who held on to beat Monticello, 32-26 – with the 1A South crown on the line for the winner Friday at 7 p.m.

PAROWAN 27, KANAB 21, OT

Parowan 0 7 0 14 6 — 27

Kanab 0 14 7 0 0 — 21

Second quarter

K – McDonald 34 run (Jackman kick)

P – Johnson 88 fumble return (Saylor kick)

K – Jackman 12 pass from Fox (Jackman kick)

Third quarter

K – Stubbs 27 interception return (Jackman kick)

Fourth quarter

P – Jense 5 run (Saylor kick)

P – Hansen 40 run (Saylor kick)

Overtime

P – Hansen 9 run