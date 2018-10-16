Rams keep rolling, rout Buckaroos

By Tom Zulewski

Iron County Today

PAROWAN – After seeing its offense struggle to find a groove against a tough Duchesne team, the Parowan Rams started its official push toward the 1A state football playoffs on Homecoming Night.

With Porter Wood leading the way, the run got off to a solid start.

Wood threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more to go with another diving interception on defense as the Rams broke open a tight game in the second quarter and cruised to a 50-18 victory over the visiting Monticello Buckaroos on Oct. 5 at Alma Richards Stadium. The win was Parowan’s fifth straight, and they improved to 6-1 overall.

“We did a good job offensively and defensively, but we have to understand we’re a bend-but-don’t-break team,” Rams head coach Carter Miller said. “We’re gonna give up some big plays, but we can’t hang our heads and worry.”

After sophomore Hutch Miller scored on a 1-yard run to put Parowan up 12-0 early in the second quarter, Steven Robinson found a big hole and returned the ensuing kickoff 69 yards for Monticello’s first points of the night.

It wouldn’t hurt the Rams in the least as they answered with two scores in three minutes. Codey Hansen had a 22-yard touchdown run and Wood connected with Trey Jense on a 49-yard pass with 1:33 remaining in the first half.

Monticello countered with a quick drive and scored on a 1-yard run by quarterback Mark Beh with just 20 seconds to play until intermission that cut the lead to 28-12.

The teams exchanged touchdowns in the third quarter – Wood on a 7-yard run and Weston Nebeker on a 51-yard run – but the Rams put the win away with two scores and two-point conversions in less than three minutes early in the fourth. Wood had a 1-yard touchdown and Miller scored on an 8-yard run.

“We played a tough team last week, and we passed a lot more than we ever did,” said Wood, who was named Homecoming king at halftime. “Our offense was confident tonight.”

Parowan will travel to play at Kanab on Friday in search of its second straight win in the rivalry after breaking a 46-year losing streak with last year’s 12-10 victory.

PAROWAN 50, MONTICELLO 18

Monticello 0 12 6 0 — 18

Parowan 6 22 6 16 — 50

First quarter

P – Cheney 7 pass from Wood (kick blocked)

Second quarter

P – Miller 1 run (pass failed)

M – Robinson 69 kickoff return (kick blocked)

P – Hansen 22 run (Hansen run)

P – Jense 49 pass from Wood (Hansen run)

M – Beh 1 run (pass failed)

Third quarter

P – Wood 7 run (kick failed)

M – Nebeker 51 run (pass failed)

Fourth quarter

P – Wood 1 run (Jense run)

P – Miller 8 run (Bettridge run)