Rams ground Buckaroos, shutout streak ends
By Tom Zulewski
Iron County Today
The Parowan Rams finally had a tiny crack in its defense as its run of 19 straight quarters without allowing a point came to an end at Monticello on Oct. 6.
Parowan’s offense did more than enough to compensate and keep the Rams on a serious roll as they opened 1A South play with an impressive 47-6 rout on the road over the Buckaroos to improve to 6-1 on the season. Quarterback Porter Wood ran for two touchdowns and Porter Miller scored on a 56-yard run in the second quarter.
As has been its custom throughout the season, the Rams started fast and didn’t let up, building a 40-0 halftime lead with a four-touchdown second quarter. Ethan Guymon scored on a 25-yard run in the period and Trevor Bassett returned an interception 60 yards for another Rams TD.
Guymon added a 70-yard touchdown in the third quarter before the Rams’ shutdown streak came to an end before the period ended on a 20-yard score by Max Hedglin.
Parowan will host Kanab, who lost 29-26 to Millard in its 1A South opener, for its Senior Night on Friday at 7 p.m. at Alma Richards Stadium.
PAROWAN 47, MONTICELLO 6
Parowan 14 26 7 0 — 47
Monticello 0 0 6 0 — 6
First quarter
P – Johnson 15 pass from Wood (kick failed)
P – Wood 3 run (Wood run)
Second quarter
P – Miller 56 run (Bassett kick)
P – Guymon 25 run (kick failed)
P – Bassett 60 interception return (kick failed)
P – Wood 55 run (Bassett kick)
Third quarter
P – Guymon 70 run (Bassett kick)
M – Hedglin 20 run (kick failed)
1A South standings
Parowan 1-0 6-1
Milford 1-0 6-1
Kanab 0-1 3-5
Monticello 0-1 2-6