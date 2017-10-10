Rams ground Buckaroos, shutout streak ends

By Tom Zulewski

Iron County Today

The Parowan Rams finally had a tiny crack in its defense as its run of 19 straight quarters without allowing a point came to an end at Monticello on Oct. 6.

Parowan’s offense did more than enough to compensate and keep the Rams on a serious roll as they opened 1A South play with an impressive 47-6 rout on the road over the Buckaroos to improve to 6-1 on the season. Quarterback Porter Wood ran for two touchdowns and Porter Miller scored on a 56-yard run in the second quarter.

As has been its custom throughout the season, the Rams started fast and didn’t let up, building a 40-0 halftime lead with a four-touchdown second quarter. Ethan Guymon scored on a 25-yard run in the period and Trevor Bassett returned an interception 60 yards for another Rams TD.

Guymon added a 70-yard touchdown in the third quarter before the Rams’ shutdown streak came to an end before the period ended on a 20-yard score by Max Hedglin.

Parowan will host Kanab, who lost 29-26 to Millard in its 1A South opener, for its Senior Night on Friday at 7 p.m. at Alma Richards Stadium.

PAROWAN 47, MONTICELLO 6

Parowan 14 26 7 0 — 47

Monticello 0 0 6 0 — 6

First quarter

P – Johnson 15 pass from Wood (kick failed)

P – Wood 3 run (Wood run)

Second quarter

P – Miller 56 run (Bassett kick)

P – Guymon 25 run (kick failed)

P – Bassett 60 interception return (kick failed)

P – Wood 55 run (Bassett kick)

Third quarter

P – Guymon 70 run (Bassett kick)

M – Hedglin 20 run (kick failed)

1A South standings

Parowan 1-0 6-1

Milford 1-0 6-1

Kanab 0-1 3-5

Monticello 0-1 2-6