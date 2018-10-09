Rams get by Eagles

By Tom Zulewski

Iron County Today

He may not be a blue-and-gold version of Superman, but Parowan senior quarterback Porter Wood did everything he could and then some to carry his team to a key non-region road win on Sept. 28.

Wood threw a touchdown pass and ran for a 4-yard score just before halftime, and the Rams defense made sure they held up for a 14-7 victory over the Duchesne Eagles. Parowan finished its non-region schedule with a 5-1 record and heads to the start of 1A South play Friday with a wave of momentum.

Last year’s 1A runner-up, the host Eagles (3-4) struck first on a 4-yard run by Jaren Mortensen with 3 minutes, 51 seconds left in the opening quarter before Wood went to work.

The senior connected with Ryan Jeffries on a 20-yard touchdown pass, and the two-point conversion with 5:17 left in the second quarter gave the Rams the lead for good. When Wood scored again with 23 seconds to go in the half, the Rams had all the offense they would need.

Wood put the seal on the victory when he came through with an interception of a deflected Duchesne pass with 1:27 left in the game.

Parowan will start its 1A South slate with a home game Friday against Monticello at 7 p.m.

PAROWAN 14, DUCHESNE 7

Parowan 0 14 0 0 — 14

Duchesne 7 0 0 0 — 7

First quarter

D – Mortensen 4 run (Ford kick)

Second quarter

P – Jeffries 20 pass from Wood (Wood run)

P – Wood 4 run (kick failed)