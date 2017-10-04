Rams extend shutout streak, rout Badgers

By Tom Zulewski

Iron County Today

PAROWAN–The tone was set early on Homecoming for the Parowan Rams when Ethan Guymon took a handoff on a reverse and returned the opening kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown.

By the time everything was said and done, the offense continued its mastery and the defense kept on keeping opposition points off the scoreboard.

Senior Porter Miller ran for four first-half touchdowns and the Rams made it look easy in a 69-0 rout over the undermanned Wayne Badgers. Parowan improved to 5-1 on the season with all of its victories coming by shutout.

“Even if this was a blowout win, our goal was to get better on every play,” said Miller, who scored on runs of 49, 15, 15 and 18 yards in the first half as the Rams ended any thoughts of drama by taking a 58-0 lead to the halftime locker room. “If we get better every play, we can’t lose.”

Guymon also scored on an 8-yard run in Parowan’s five-touchdown first quarter, and Trey Jense contributed two TD runs of his own of 18 yards in the second quarter and a 4-yard run that finished off the scoring with four minutes left in the game.

With 1A South region play and the push to the state playoffs on deck, head coach Carter Miller said the team isn’t about to overlook anyone.

“We aren’t taking anyone lightly,” he said. “We’re going to play the best we can every game, no matter who we play. Our kids are excited. The South region is tough. Monticello, Milford and Kanab are great teams, so we’ll have to bring the A game. I told our kids it’s a snowball effect where we roll down the hill, keep collecting momentum and keep getting better.”

The Rams will travel to Monticello to face the Buckaroos on Friday at 7 p.m.

PAROWAN 69, WAYNE 0

Wayne 0 0 0 0 — 0

Parowan 35 23 3 8 — 69

First quarter

P – Guymon 92 kickoff return (kick failed)

P – P. Miller 49 run (Wood run)

P – P. Miller 15 run (Bassett kick)

P – Guymon 8 run (Bassett kick)

P – P. Miller 15 run (Bassett kick)

Second quarter

P – P. Miller 18 run (Bassett kick)

P – Jense 18 run (Bassett kick)

P – H. Miller 3 run (Bassett kick)

P – Safety

Third quarter

P – FG Bassett 26

Fourth quarter

P – Safety

P – Jense 4 run (kick failed)