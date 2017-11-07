Rams’ championship dream ends at 1A semifinal

By Tom Zulewski

Iron County Today

Weston Poulson scored a pair of first-half touchdowns, and the defending champion Duchesne Eagles held off the Parowan Rams 27-14 in the 1A state playoff semifinals Nov. 3 at Stewart Stadium in Ogden. Quarterback Jarrett Spencer added two TD passes – both to Jaren Mortensen – as Duchesne advanced to the final for the second year in a row.

Spencer’s first scoring pass to Mortensen covered 20 yards and put Duchesne up 21-0 heading to halftime, but Parowan – the 1A runner-up looking for only its second state title game appearance in school history – got back in the game with a pair of third-quarter touchdowns.

Senior Porter Miller scored on a 13-yard run and quarterback Porter Wood connected on a 41-yard TD pass to Ethan Guymon to trim the Eagles’ lead to 21-14, but Mortensen grabbed a 38-yard scoring pass from Spencer on fourth down midway through the fourth quarter that helped Duchesne secure the victory.

The Rams finished one of their best years in school history with an 8-3 record. Duchesne will face Milford – a 38-20 winner over Kanab in the other semifinal – Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at Eccles Coliseum.

In the 2A semifinals, the Beaver Beavers took the last step towards a third straight state title with a 35-16 romp over the Delta Rabbits on Nov. 4. Tyce Raddon rushed for 132 yards and three touchdowns, and quarterback Porter Hollingshead added 115 yards on the ground with three of the Beavers’ five interceptions on defense.

For the third straight season, the Beavers will face South Summit for the 2A crown Saturday at 11 a.m. at Eccles Coliseum. The Wildcats beat Grand 47-9 in the other semifinal matchup.

DUCHESNE 27, PAROWAN 14

Duchesne 6 15 0 6 — 27

Parowan 0 0 14 0 — 14

First quarter

D – Poulson 4 run (kick failed)

Second quarter

D – Poulson 1 run (Mortensen run)

D – Mortensen 20 pass from Spencer (Lamborn kick)

Third quarter

P – Miller 13 run (Bassett kick)

P – Guymon 41 pass from Wood (Bassett kick)

Fourth quarter

D – Mortensen 38 pass from Spencer (kick failed)

State playoffs

Saturday’s games

At Eccles Coliseum

2A championship

Beaver vs. South Summit, 11 a.m.