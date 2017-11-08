Iron County Today
Sports

NFL TV games this weekend

tom Tom November 8, 2017
Here are the NFL games that will be shown locally for Sunday, Nov. 12:
11 a.m. on Fox (Channel 13): Green Bay at Chicago
2:05 p.m. on CBS (Channel 2): Houston at L.A. Rams
2:25 p.m. on Fox: Dallas at Atlanta

Tags

Related Post

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.