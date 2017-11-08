Sports NFL TV games this weekend Tom November 8, 2017 0 0 33 1 Share on Facebook Tweet it Here are the NFL games that will be shown locally for Sunday, Nov. 12: 11 a.m. on Fox (Channel 13): Green Bay at Chicago 2:05 p.m. on CBS (Channel 2): Houston at L.A. Rams 2:25 p.m. on Fox: Dallas at Atlanta Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Vote Up Vote Down Tags NFL games on TV this weekend « 2017 Iron County Election Results Previous Post Veterans Day: A Promise to Honor, Remember » Next Post Related Post Sports Four gymnastics signees joining Flippin’ Birds Sports T-Bird soccer players earn Big Sky honors High School Rams’ championship dream ends at 1A semifinal Leave a Comment Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Comment* Name* Email* Website Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.