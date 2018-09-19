Sports NFL telecasts this week Tom September 19, 2018 0 0 86 0 Share on Facebook Tweet it Here are the NFL games that will be shown locally Sunday, Sept. 23: 11 a.m. on CBS (Channel 2): Denver at Baltimore 11 a.m. on Fox (Channel 13): Green Bay at Washington 2:25 p.m. on Fox (Channel 13): Dallas at Seattle Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Vote Up Vote Down Tags NFL football telecasts « CV football finds its groove Previous Post 80th Birthday: Karl W Bradshaw » Next Post Related Post Random Thoughts CV football finds its groove Canyon View High Falcons stun Redmen behind Shumway Cedar High Lady Reds beat Panthers in OT Leave a Comment Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Comment* Name* Email* Website Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.