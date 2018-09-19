Iron County Today
NFL telecasts this week

tom Tom September 19, 2018
Here are the NFL games that will be shown locally Sunday, Sept. 23:
11 a.m. on CBS (Channel 2): Denver at Baltimore
11 a.m. on Fox (Channel 13): Green Bay at Washington
2:25 p.m. on Fox (Channel 13): Dallas at Seattle

