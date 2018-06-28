New logo for SUU basketball arena

CEDAR CITY–The Southern Utah University Athletic Department has unveiled the design for the new court that will be housed in the America First Event Center.

A brand new floor is currently being installed in the recently re-named arena, and will be a major upgrade for the department and the various teams that compete on the surface.

“The new floor is another step up as we raise the level of our program,” SUU men’s basketball head coach Todd Simon said. “Our student-athletes will appreciate having a great surface to work off of. The design is impressive and ties in well with the recent arena improvements. The American First Event Center truly is one of the best mid-major venues in the west.”

Along with the new signage in the arena, and the redesigned area’s on the concourse level, the America First Event Center has seen a number of upgrades over the past couple years.