Nassik leads strong effort for SUU women’s tennis

SALT LAKE CITY–What have been a great couple weeks for Southern Utah women’s tennis just keeps getting better. After sending five players to the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Regionals for the first time in school history, the Thunderbirds made a real impact at the tournament this past week.

The standout player for Southern Utah this week has been junior Ghita Nassik. Despite this being her first time competing at the ITA Regionals, Nassik brought her best game with her.

“Ghita has been the biggest and best surprise. She has really trusted me from the very beginning and has soaked up the new changes in her game,” said head coach Rose Ketmayura.

Nassik made a run all the way into the round of 16 in singles out of a field of 128 players. Her wins came against the number two singles player from Wyoming and an impressive victory over Utah’s number one player Margo Pletcher 6-3 6-2.

She looked poised to reach the quarterfinals after winning the first set 6-4 against Linda Huang of Colorado before Huang muscled a comeback and claimed the next two sets 6-3 and 6-1.

Other notable performances from the Thunderbirds this weekend came from Eira Tobrand in singles and the pair of Mikala Lowrance and Charity Sagiao in doubles.

Tobrand won her first match of the tournament putting her in the round of 64 before falling to Magdalena Stencel of the University of Wyoming.

Lowrance and Sagiao also reached the round of 32 in the doubles draw by defeating Doherty and Blanchard from Northern Colorado.

“I am so proud of the girls at this tournament. They have competed well with the bigger schools and conferences. We’re right in there. It’s great to see how much we have improved since the school season started in August,” said coach Ketmayura.