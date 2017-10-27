Local youth hockey players headed to Golden Knights game in Las Vegas

By Kelsey Keener

Iron County Today

Five youth hockey players from Cedar City will travel to Las Vegas to be on the ice for the National Anthem during the Vegas Golden Knights hockey game tonight.

Director of Leisure Services Brian Dangerfield said the youth and adult hockey leagues are opening for registration for the upcoming season, and a relationship with the Vegas Golden Knights is an opportunity to boost hockey in Cedar City.

“As part of getting the youth and adult hockey leagues going, we thought it’d be kind of fun to do something with the Vegas Golden Knights,” Dangerfield said.

Stahli Rec. Management currently maintains the lease agreement with Cedar City to operate the Glacier Ice Rink, which is where the youth and adult hockey programs take place.

Dangerfield, Dallin Stahli and Justin McArthur of Stahli Rec. Management had the opportunity to tour the Vegas Golden Knights practice facility before it opened.

Stahli said the getting to be on the ice with the Vegas Golden Knights will be a unique experience for the players from Cedar City.

“The best thing about this experience is that hockey is still such a new thing here in Cedar City,” Stahli said. “A lot of the players here have experienced how fun it is to play hockey but have not experienced hockey on a high level. To see the skill and speed at which the game is played in the NHL and to be on the ice with some of the best players in the world will be an experience these kids will never forget.”

McArthur said he hopes the event will aid in the expansion of the hockey programs in Cedar City.

“We are excited to work with the Vegas Golden Knights,” he said. “Hopefully this event with them is a catalyst of growth for the program, and our local ice rink.”

CAPTION: Bryan Dangerfield, director of Leisure Services and Events, and Justin McArthur and Dallin Staheil of Staheil Rec Management, tour the Vegas Golden Knights arena.