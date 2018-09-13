Little Buckaroo Rodeo winners

By Kelsey Keener

kelsey@ironcountytoday.com

PAROWAN–Youth in Iron County had the opportunity to participate in rodeo activities as part of the Iron County Fair on Aug. 30 during the Little Buckaroo Rodeo.

Events like barrels, poles, mutton busting and goat tying were offered for youth up to 17 years old.

The top three winners for the eight and under category for barrel racing were Izzy Coughlin, Dezlee Brinkerhoff and Tylee Wood. The winners of the barrel event from ages nine to 13 were Adi Coughlin, Camron Brush and Taytum Yardely. In barrels ages 14 to 17, the winners were Mari Barney, Jaid Stowell and Kelsey Buhler.

In poles for ages eight and under, Izzy Coughlin placed first, Tylee Wood placed second and Dezlee Brinkerhoff placed third. In poles ages nine to 13, the winners were Adi Coughlin, Reese Burton and Fallon Yardley. In the age 14 to 17 category, McKall Burton placed first, Kelsey Buhler second and Whitley Hughes third.

Olin Wood, Kade Brown and Ryder Puffer were the winners in the mutton busting event. Quade Hughes, JudyAnn Kessel and Tanner Jacobson were the top three for the calf riding event. Steer roughstock winners were Statlyn Hughes, Westen Ellis and Jaid Stowell.

Winners for the eight and under goat tying category were Tylee Wood, Izzy Coughlin and Darlin Dawn McPhaul. For ages nine to 13, goat-tying winners were Taytum Yardley, Fallon Yardley and Blazen Trails McPaul. In the 14 to 17 category, winners were Jaid Stowell, McKall Burton and Whitley Hughes.

All around top placers for eight and under were Izzy Coughlin in first, Tylee Wood in second and Dezlee Brinkerhoff in third. For all-around age nine to 13, Adi Coughlin placed first, Taytum Yardley second and Fallon Yardley third. For all-around ages 14 to 17, Jaid Stowell placed first, McKall Burton placed second and Kelsey Buhler placed third.

All winners are listed in order from first place to third place.