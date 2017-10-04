Laws’ hat trick carries Lady Reds over Panthers

By Tom Zulewski

Iron County Today

Logann Laws may be just a freshman, but she is playing more like a senior with veteran poise for the Cedar girls soccer team.

Continuing a recent hot streak, Laws netted a hat trick that helped the Lady Reds hold off Pine View by a 4-2 count in its only game of the week Sept. 29 to improve to 7-3-0 in Region 9 play. It was Cedar’s sixth win in the last seven matches.

Laws started her day with a goal in the opening half, but winless Pine View (0-11) pulled even just before halftime. Early in the second half, Laws and teammate Rachael Hunt scored goals less than a minute apart to help the Lady Reds take a 3-1 lead.

Pine View would get a goal back near the midway point, but Laws – who has scored 11 of her 12 goals on the season in Cedar’s last four wins – delivered the insurance goal with time winding down.

Heading into the final week, Cedar played at Hurricane on Tuesday in a match that was too late for press deadline. A win over the Tigers would secure a playoff berth, and the Lady Reds face Dixie at home Friday to close out the regular season.

Canyon View fell in its only game of the week Sept. 27 as they were shut out by Snow Canyon, 7-0. Sara Evans scored twice for the Warriors and five of her teammates added one goal apiece in the win.

Parowan heads into the final week with its playoff fate in its own hands after the Rams blanked Gunnison 4-0 on Thursday. Aubrey Pickett,. Jessica Bonnett, Mia Townsend and Vanessa Lozano scored as the Rams improved to 5-1-1 in 2A South play.

With both teams tied for first place, the Rams will host the Beavers on Thursday in a 4 p.m. kickoff. The winner will claim the 2A South title and stay home for the first round of the state playoffs, but the loser could fall to the No. 3 seed, pending the result of Millard’s game at winless North Sevier.