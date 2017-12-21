Larsen named to All-American second team

CEDAR CITY-SUU sophomore offensive lineman Zach Larsen has been named to the 2017 Phil Steele FCS All-American Second Team following his performance during the course of the season. The announcement was made by the publication last week.

Larsen has been the starting center for the Thunderbirds for the past two seasons, getting the nod since his freshman year.

Larsen anchored an offensive line that aided an attack that scored 40-plus points on four different occasions, and finished the season with a 9-3 record.

Larsen was also named to the Big Sky All-Conference First Team and was the only offensive player from SUU to earn that status.