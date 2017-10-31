Lady T-Birds win big in hoop exhibition

From SUU ATHLETICS STRATEGIC COMMUNICATION

CEDAR CITY–The Lady T-Birds hosted their first game of the season against Northern New Mexico College Monday where they topped the Eagles 86-67.

Head coach Chris Boettcher said the women performed well tonight at their first game under the lights this season.

“Exhibition games are for experimenting and I thought we did a really good job tonight. We tried a lot of different lineups where we had some good moments and some not as good moments,” Boettcher said.

The Thunderbirds started out the first quarter with an early lead where SUU went on a 13-2 run to put them up 22-13 late in the first quarter.

Rebecca Cardenas was the leading scorer for the Lady T-Birds with eight points going into the half, where the Thunderbirds led the Eagles 40-35. The Thunderbirds had a big third quarter scoring 35 points to put them up 75-51.

Boettcher said coming out of halftime they wanted to focus on the defensive end.

“We focused on defense in the third quarter where we got some stops and were able to create more offensive opportunities,” Boettcher said.

Freshman Peyton Torgerson led the Thunderbirds offensively with 16 points. Torgerson was also the top rebounder, along with Whitney Johnson, as they pulled down nine each. This was Torgerson’s first game in an SUU uniform.

Boettcher was pleased with the performance of SUU’s newest members.

“We saw a lot from our young kids so this is a good chance to see how they will fit into our system,” Boettcher said.

The Lady T-Birds will host another exhibition game against Concordia University on Friday November 3 at 5 p.m. MT in the America First Event Center. The SUU men will also be hosting Concordia at 8 p.m. MT. Admission is free to both exhibition games.