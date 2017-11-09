Lady T-birds set to take on BYU

From SUU ATHLETICS STRATEGIC COMMUNICATION

CEDAR CITY–The Lady T-Birds will begin their regular season schedule at Brigham Young University in Provo on Friday, November 10 at 7 p.m. MT.

Last Time Out

Southern Utah hosted a second exhibition game against Concordia University where the Lady T-Birds beat the Cavaliers 82-62.

The Cavaliers took an early lead against the Thunderbirds who trailed 25-18 at the end of the first quarter. SUU was able to surpass Concordia in the second quarter putting them up 36-34 going into the half.

The Lady T-Birds came out strong after the half and used a 10-0 run to put them up 52-39 in the third quarter.

Whitney Johnson led the team offensively with 16 points and tied with her sister Kiana Johnson for rebounds with eight each.

BYU Preview

The Lady T-Birds will begin their regular season against the Cougars of BYU. BYU won their exhibition game against Colorado Mesa 86-68.

Senior guard Cassie Broadhead Davashrayee led the Cougars with 16 points and had a game-high six assists. She also shot 8 for 8 from the free throw line while also recording three steals.

Four Cougars scored double figures in their game against Colorado Mesa.

Head coach Chris Boettcher said going into the game against BYU the Lady T-Birds have focused on their defense.

“Their size on the inside is a little bigger than ours, so we are going to have to focus on helping the defense on being where it needs to be,” Boettcher said.

Sophomore forward Shalae Salmon recorded a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Cougars’ defensive effort. She also contributed three blocks.

Boettcher said they look forward to playing an in-state game.

“It’s a fun trip, we have connections with BYU and are excited about the opportunity to play them in a home-and-home. We look forward to getting there and putting it out there,” Boettcher said.

The Cougars went 20-12 in the 2016-17 season and tied for second in the West Coast Conference.