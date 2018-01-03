Lady T-Birds return home this week

From SUU ATHLETICS STRATEGIC COMMUNICATION

CEDAR CITY–It’s been almost a month since the Lady T-Birds played at home in the America First Event Center, but the team is back in Cedar City and ready to host their first set of home conference games. The Thunderbirds will host Idaho State on Thursday, January 4 and Weber State on Saturday, January 6.

Last week the Lady T-Birds opened Big Sky Conference play in Montana against the Montana State Bobcats and the Montana Grizzlies. The Thunderbirds dropped both contests, falling to the Bobcats 91-71 and the Grizzlies 81-71.

Rebecca Cardenas had a career night against Montana State putting up 22 points, pulling down eight rebounds, and picking up five steals. Cardenas leads the Big Sky in free throw percentage, having only missed two free throws all season. The sophomore also ranks third in assists per game and second in steals per game.

Breanu Reid also had a big weekend, scoring 19 points in both games. Reid ranks 18th in the conference in scoring, averaging 12.2 points per game.

Scouting Report: Idaho State Bengals (8-4, 0-1 BSC)

The Idaho State Bengals started Big Sky Conference play last weekend with a loss to Weber State 76-70. Brooke Blair was the leading scorer for the Bengals, dropping in 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting. Grace Kenyon had a double-double for ISU, finishing with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Blair is leading the Bengals in scoring so far this season, averaging 14 points per game. Sai Tapasa leads the rebounding effort for the Bengals with an average of 7.3 boards a game.

The Lady T-Birds and the Bengals only squared off once last season, and it was a very tight game down the stretch that went to ISU late 71-68. Jessica Richardson led the offensive effort in that contest, scoring 14 points and pulling down nine rebounds.

Scouting Report: Weber State Wildcats (9-3, 1-0 BSC)

Weber State will enter this weekend winning three of their last four games, and will play the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks in Flagstaff before making their way to Cedar City.

Larryn Brooks leads the Wildcats in scoring at a clip of 19.4 ppg. Jaiamoni Welch-Coleman is the only other Wildcat to average in double-digits, with an average of 10.6 ppg off the bench.

When the Thunderbirds and Wildcats squared off in 2017, Weber State won 73-68. Darri Frandsen led the team in scoring that night, putting up 23 points off the bench for the Thunderbirds.

Thursday’s matchup with the Bengals is set to tip off at 6:30 p.m. in the America First Event Center. A live stream of the game will be available on PlutoTV Channel 236 and live stats will be available at suutbirds.com .

Saturday’s game against the Wildcats is set to tip off at 12:30 p.m. A live stream of the game will be available on PlutoTV Channel 236 and live stats will be available at suutbirds.com .