Lady T-Birds playing two at home this week

From SUU ATHLETICS STRATEGIC COMMUNICATION

CEDAR CITY- The Southern Utah University women’s basketball team will continue a four-game homestand this week as they host in-state rival Utah State on November 21 and the 2016-17 Big West regular season champions UC Davis on November 24.

Last week the Thunderbirds traveled to the Golden State to take on the University of San Diego Toreros before hosting the Binghamton Bearcats for their first home game of the regular season. The Lady T-Birds dropped both games, but a big third quarter against the Toreros and solid three-point shooting in both games show promise early in the season.

Rebecca Cardenas finished with a combined 17 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists over both games and Breanu Reid dropped in a total of 22 points for the Thunderbirds. Whitney and Kiana Johnson teamed up for 11 points each against the Bearcats on Saturday.

Scouting Report: Utah State Aggies (1-2)

The Aggies of Utah State will come into Tuesday’s contest with a 1-2 record so far in 2017. Their lone win of the season came in the form of a 92-72 home victory over Dixie State. Last season the Aggies finished with a 17-15 overall record and a 9-9 record in Mountain West play. Sophomore Olivia West leads the team in scoring averaging 19.0 points per game while sophomore Shannon Dufficy leads the team in rebounding, averaging 10.0 rebounds per game.

The Thunderbirds are 4-5 all time when matched up against Utah State. Last season the Lady T-Birds traveled to Logan and were able to knock off the Aggies 70-54.

Scouting Report: UC Davis Aggies (3-0)

The Aggies of UC Davis are off to a hot start in 2017, having won their first three games of the season, including a 91-76 win over Washington State. Last season, the Aggies finished 25-8 and were crowned the 2016-17 Big West regular season champions with a 14-2 conference finish. Redshirt junior Morgan Bertsch leads the Aggies, averaging 22.0 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

The Thunderbirds are 0-3 all time against UC Davis. This will be the first meeting between the two teams since the 2014-15 season when the Aggies came away with a 76-53 win in the Air Force Tournament.

Tuesday’s matchup with Utah State will be a doubleheader with the SUU men’s basketball team. The Lady T-Birds are set to tip off at 5 p.m. with the men’s game against Benedictine-Mesa set to start at 8 p.m. Friday’s game versus UC Davis will be a Black Friday matinee set to tip at 2 p.m.