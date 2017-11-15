Lady T-Birds fall in San Diego

SUU ATHLETICS STRATEGIC COMMUNICATION

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – The Lady T-Birds faced the Toreros at the University of San Diego where Southern Utah fell 72-59 in their second preseason game Tuesday night.

Freshman Peyton Torgerson scored first for SUU with a layup early in the first quarter. The Thunderbirds then remained scoreless for much of the first, with Natalie Sanchez and Whitney Johnson putting up points late in the first. The Lady T-Birds trailed the Toreros 21-6 to end the quarter.

USD increased their lead in the second quarter with Southern Utah behind 35-16 going into halftime. Torgerson led the team in points at the half with five.

The Toreros started the second half by doubling up the Thunderbirds 42-21. Southern Utah then came out strong, scoring 26 points in the third quarter. SUU used a 7-0 run late in the third to bring them closer to USD. The Thunderbirds ended the quarter 51-42.

Sanchez hit a three pointer to lessen the deficit to six points late in the fourth. The Lady T-Birds had 17 points in the final quarter compared to the Toreros 21 points. USD topped SUU 72-59.

Two Lady T-Birds scored double digits with Natalie Sanchez as the leading scorer for the Thunderbirds putting up 14 points and Breanu Reid recording 12 points. Sanchez also had three rebounds and two assists.

Kiana Johnson was SUU’s top rebounder with six while Rebecca Cardenas had seven assists. Head coach Chris Boettcher thought the Lady T-Birds started off slow but was glad to see them come out strong after halftime.

“Unfortunately we didn’t come ready to play. I’m proud of how hard we fought in the second half, we were able to cut it to six with just over a minute because these girls refuse to quit but it wasn’t enough to finish,” Boettcher said. “We are excited to be at home for the next four games now.”