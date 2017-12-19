Lady T-Birds fall in Phoenix

From SUU ATHLETICS STRATEGIC COMMUNICATION

PHOENIX, Ariz. – In the midst of a five-game road stretch, the Southern Utah University women’s basketball team were in Phoenix Monday afternoon for a matchup with Grand Canyon University. Despite nearly doubling their point total in the fourth quarter, the Thunderbirds fell just short of the victory, taking the 59-54 loss in GCU Arena.

The Antelopes came out hot in the first quarter, taking a 16-9 lead over the Lady T-Birds. The seven-point lead held as the Thunderbirds matched GCU in the second and third quarters, putting up 10 and 11 points respectively. Southern Utah trailed 37-30 heading into the final 10 minutes.

The Thunderbirds made a big push in the final quarter, pressuring GCU on defense and putting up 24 points, but fell just short of being able to overcome a 14-point deficit.

Breanu Reid led the T-Birds in scoring for the second straight game with 15 points and six rebounds. Whitney Johnson picked up 13 points of her own while pulling in eight rebounds and dishing out four assists.

The Lady T-Birds will play their final non-conference game of the season Wednesday against the Arizona Wildcats in Tucson. Tip off is set for 7 p.m. Mountain time.