Lady T-Birds earn first win of season

From SUU ATHLETICS STRATEGIC COMMUNICATION

CEDAR CITY- The Southern Utah University women’s basketball team picked up their first win of the season Tuesday night with a 70-67 win at home over the Aggies of Utah State.

Natalie Sanchez was the story for the Thunderbirds in the first quarter as she shot 4-4 from three-point range, finishing with 12 of SUU’s 22 points in the opening quarter. The Thunderbirds went into the second quarter with a 22-19 lead over the Aggies.

Breanu Reid caught fire in the second quarter dropping in three in a row at one point to bring her first half total to 10 points. Ashley Larsen and Carlie Jones finished with four first-half boards each as the Thunderbirds rolled to a 40-36 lead at the end of the opening half.

It was Whitney Johnson’s turn in the third as the Thunderbirds once again outscored the Aggies 22-20 to maintain their lead. Johnson scored eight points and Reid continued her hot streak with six more as Southern Utah took a 62-56 into the final 10 minutes of play.

The Aggies came out strong in the fourth quarter, but the Thunderbirds were able to hold them off, shooting 6-6 from the free throw line, putting Utah State away 70-67.

Johnson finished with a new career-high in points, dropping in 20 points and pulling down nine rebounds. Reid tied her career-high with 18 points and Larsen picked up eight rebounds and a game-saving block in the final seconds of play.

The Lady T-Birds will be back in action on Friday as they host the Aggies of UC Davis. Tip off is set for 2 p.m. Mountain time.