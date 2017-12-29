Lady T-Birds drop conference opener

From SUU ATHLETICS STRATEGIC COMMUNICATION

BOZEMAN, Mont. – The Southern Utah University women’s basketball team opened Big Sky play Thursday evening with a 91-71 loss to the Montana State Bobcats in Bozeman.

The Lady T-Birds found themselves down early as they gave up 35 points in the opening quarter, but they had a decent quarter as well hitting 20 points in 10 minutes. They were down 55-33 at halftime.

The Thunderbirds had a strong fourth quarter, putting up 23 points and only allowing the Bobcats to score 14. However, it wouldn’t be enough as they fell to Montana State 91-71.

Breanu Reid lead the Lady T-Birds in scoring for the fourth straight game with 19 points. Natalie Sanchez nearly earned the first double-double of her career dropping in 17 points and pulling down eight rebounds. She was 5-8 from three-point range.

Delany Junkermier led the Bobcats with 22 points on the night.

The Thunderbirds will be back in action on Saturday in Missoula as they take on the Montana Grizzlies. Tip off is set for 2 p.m. Mountain Time.